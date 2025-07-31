Federated Hermes Inc. Has $39.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,111 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 177.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

