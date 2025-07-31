Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $31,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $475.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $464.15 and a 200-day moving average of $463.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

