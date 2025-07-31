Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.51% of Birkenstock worth $43,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIRK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 66.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Stock Up 0.9%

BIRK stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birkenstock

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.