Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 47,751 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $50,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.61.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.61%.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

