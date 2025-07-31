Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Increased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 465,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,161,419.71. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 967,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,520,732. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

