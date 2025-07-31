Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

EQR opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 105.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

