Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $78.25 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

