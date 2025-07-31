ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) versus Avista (NYSE:AVA) Financial Contrast

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) and ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. ENGIE pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Avista pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avista has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avista and ENGIE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.94 billion 1.55 $180.00 million $2.34 15.92 ENGIE $79.88 billion 0.68 $4.44 billion N/A N/A

ENGIE has higher revenue and earnings than Avista.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avista and ENGIE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 1 1 0 0 1.50 ENGIE 0 1 3 1 3.00

Avista currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Avista’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avista is more favorable than ENGIE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avista has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avista and ENGIE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 9.63% 7.28% 2.39% ENGIE N/A N/A N/A

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the supply of electricity to customers in Montana; and wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, wind, and solar generation facilities. As of December 31, 2023, it supplied retail electric services to approximately 416,000 customers; and retail natural gas services to approximately 381,000 customers. The company also operates five hydroelectric generation facilities with capacity of 102.7 MW; and four diesel generating facilities with a capacity of 107.5 MW. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

About ENGIE

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal. The Networks segment comprises the electricity and gas infrastructure activities and projects, including the management and development of gas and electricity transportation networks and natural gas distribution networks in and outside of Europe, natural gas underground storage in Europe, and regasification infrastructure in France and Chile. The Energy Solutions encompasses the construction and management of decentralized energy networks to produce energy and related services. The FlexGen segment operates flexible thermal generation and electricity, pumping, and battery storage facilities; solutions for decarbonizing industry with low-carbon hydrogen; and financing, construction, and operation of desalination plants. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gas and electricity to professional, individual, and residential clients. The Nuclear segment engages in the nuclear power generation activities. The others segment sells energy to companies and offers energy management services and solutions. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

