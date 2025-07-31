Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,994 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

