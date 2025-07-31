Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 30,007 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $45,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

