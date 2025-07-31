Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in M&T Bank by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

MTB stock opened at $191.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.06 and a 200-day moving average of $184.60. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

