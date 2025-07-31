eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. The trade was a 42.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.