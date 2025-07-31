Eastern Bank Sells 196 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 76.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $223.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

