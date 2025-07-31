Eastern Bank Reduces Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

INTC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

