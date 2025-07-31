Eastern Bank Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,124,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,569,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,499,000 after acquiring an additional 805,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,155,000 after acquiring an additional 222,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

