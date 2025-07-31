Eastern Bank Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396,865 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
BSCS stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- This Drone Stock Is on Sale Despite Big Army Contract
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Stocks to Buy in August With Tremendous Upside Potential
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.