Eastern Bank Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396,865 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

BSCS stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

