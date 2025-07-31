Eastern Bank Cuts Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

