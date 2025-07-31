DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Position Decreased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 109,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 995.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $7,738,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

