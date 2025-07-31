DA Davidson Predicts Increased Earnings for Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst W. Swanson now forecasts that the game software company will earn $6.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.44.

Shares of EA stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after buying an additional 150,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $695,645,000 after buying an additional 193,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,664,424. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,324 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

