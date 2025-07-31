CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363,605 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.