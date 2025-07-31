Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Announces Earnings Results

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 108.40 ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Colefax Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

CFX stock opened at GBX 824 ($10.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 792.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 813.60. The company has a market cap of £48.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.22. Colefax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 742.50 ($9.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 916.40 ($12.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77.

Get Colefax Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.54) target price on shares of Colefax Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About Colefax Group

(Get Free Report)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.