Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average of $288.72. The stock has a market cap of $511.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

