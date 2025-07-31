CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,400 shares of company stock worth $2,881,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1%

CME stock opened at $277.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $290.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.21 and its 200 day moving average is $263.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

