Choreo LLC Sells 518 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,659,000 after buying an additional 272,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,446,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $140.64 on Thursday. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

Read Our Latest Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.