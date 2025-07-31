Choreo LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

