Choreo LLC Invests $227,000 in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 45.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 27.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 82,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. ChampionX Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

