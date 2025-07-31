CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

