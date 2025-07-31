Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $436.40 and last traded at $433.16, with a volume of 2550228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.