Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,548 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

