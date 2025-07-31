CAP Partners LLC Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at about $62,074,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 172.6% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 704,995 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 424,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 1.7%

IAUM stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

