CAP Partners LLC Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CAP Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 357.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,758,742 shares of company stock valued at $186,604,627 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

