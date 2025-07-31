Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) PT at $37.73

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of KRC opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.