Brentview Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

