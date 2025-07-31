Brentview Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brentview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up 2.0% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2%

WEC stock opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

