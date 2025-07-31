Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – July 28th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, Regal Rexnord, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from selling goods or services online. By investing in these stocks, shareholders participate in the growth of digital marketplaces and benefit from trends like increased internet usage and mobile shopping. Well-known examples include Amazon, Alibaba, Shopify and MercadoLibre. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.28. 7,784,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,241,021. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $776.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. 9,799,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,619,597. GameStop has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of -0.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,005. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,751. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.29.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

