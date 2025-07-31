Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 5,631 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3,779.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $126.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.