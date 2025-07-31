Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 5,631 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3,779.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $126.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
