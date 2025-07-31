Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,218,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after acquiring an additional 488,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 269,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. Brunswick Corporation has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 277.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

