Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $566,000 in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 30,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Stock Up 1.2%

MSGS stock opened at $203.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.05 and a beta of 0.79. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

