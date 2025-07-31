Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $400,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 299.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 17,477.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after buying an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Datadog by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after buying an additional 1,213,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,757,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $148.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.66, a PEG ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,605.04. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 466,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,373,399.05. This trade represents a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 968,861 shares of company stock valued at $119,264,653. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.79.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

