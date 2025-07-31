Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 19,719 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,684,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 350,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,753,000 after buying an additional 460,486 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,416,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,356,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,915,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.