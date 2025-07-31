Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 442 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $160.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.37. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

