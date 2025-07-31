Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,680 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Vital Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 83.5% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 142,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $4,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,618,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,045,527.25. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $99,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,550,231.97. The trade was a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Trading Down 4.8%

VTLE opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $512.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.