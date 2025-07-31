Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 4,211 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The company has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,758,742 shares of company stock worth $186,604,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.