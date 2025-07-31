Barrington Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Gray Media

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Gray Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Gray Media’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Media’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Gray Media had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTN. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Gray Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of Gray Media stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Gray Media has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $480.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,124.32. This represents a 1.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gray Media by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Gray Media by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Gray Media by 13.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Media by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Media by 157.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

