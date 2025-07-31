Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $1.91 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,381.39 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,579.78 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,463.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,215.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.29.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

