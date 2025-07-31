Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 7,698.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,817,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in NetEase by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,668,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after buying an additional 1,027,102 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,710,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $130.32 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $141.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

NetEase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.