Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.62 Million in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.