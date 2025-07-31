Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.40 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $118.15 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

