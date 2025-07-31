Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 1,733 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 957.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the sale, the director owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $137,240.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,633.91. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $245.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.92. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.66 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

