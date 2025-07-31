Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 1.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on TGTX
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TG Therapeutics
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.