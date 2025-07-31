Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 1.91. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

